Deal: Unlocked LG G5 for $190 w/ Code – 7/15/17

The LG G5 may be a somewhat older device at this point, but it’s still a great smartphone to grab, especially at under $200. The LG G5 is available from eBay for $238.99 right now, however with the current back to school promo the site is doing, where you can score 20% off using the code PBACK2SCHOOL20 at checkout. That brings the total down to around $190. That’s a great price for a pretty great smartphone, even in 2017.

LG announced the G5 in 2016, and while it was originally received well, it did have some problems. Mostly to do with its modularity. But that doesn’t affect its performance, luckily. The LG G5 sports a 5.2-inch Quad HD IPS display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 processor. There’s also 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage inside for good measure. LG has included a micro SD card slot so you are able to expand that storage. There’s a 2800mAh battery inside, which is removable, and it does support Quick Charge 3.0. So it can charge up pretty quickly, which is really nice to see.

You can pick up the LG G5 right now for just $190 and there’s no taxes involved and free shipping. It’s going to be tough to beat that price. Make sure you use the promo code PBACK2SCHOOL20 at checkout. This promo code is only good until tomorrow (July 16th) at 11:59PM PDT, so you’ll want to pick yours up as soon as possible, before the price goes back to $238.99.