Deal: Unlocked Honor 6X, 32GB for just $199 – 7/20/17

The Honor 6X is currently seeing its first meaningful price drop since it was announced back in January. Going from its regular price of $249, down to just $199. This makes an already great, affordable smartphone even better. B&H Photo is selling it for $199 now through July 22nd, so you’ll want to pick it up now before the price goes back up.

Honor 6X was announced at CES in January, and it actually became a pretty popular device. It sports a dual-camera setup for just $249. It also has 5.5-inch 1080p display, powered by Huawei’s Kirin 655 processor and 3GB of RAM. There’s 32GB of storage available internally here, and there is also a micro SD card slot available for expanding that storage. Honor has included a 3340mAh battery inside, which actually keeps it running all day long and then some. Now the dual-camera setup is a bit different from others on the market. This is a 12-megapixel sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor for getting depth information and such. It does still take some incredible pictures, but the camera isn’t as good as what you’d get out of the Honor 9 or the Huawei Mate 9, both of which are significantly more expensive, so that makes perfect sense.

B&H Photo is offering up free expedited shipping on the Honor 6X, and it can ship out as soon as today. B&H Photo only collects tax in the states of New Jersey and New York, all others will not be charged any taxes, which means it’s $199 out the door and no other fees included.