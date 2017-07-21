Deal: Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker for $38 – 7/21/17

The Sony XB10 Portable Wireless Speaker is currently on sale over at Amazon for just $38. This marks its lowest price ever, and it’s also $20 off of its regular price, which makes this a fantastic deal. Especially for a Bluetooth speaker that is so small, but still puts out plenty of sound, and good sound at that.

Sony’s XB10 was announced at CES earlier this year in January, along with a number of other Bluetooth speakers, as part of its EXTRA BASS lineup. So as you can tell, this Bluetooth speaker does come with a ton of bass which makes for some great sounding music. The XB10 is a somewhat small speaker, so it can fit in your bag and be taken virtually anywhere. The XB10 also offers up some incredible battery life for its size, around 16 hours of continuous playback, which is actually quite good. There is a built-in microphone here, so you are able to take calls using this speaker and such.

