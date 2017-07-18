Deal: Skullcandy Hesh 2 Bluetooth Headphones for $42 – Today Only

Skullcandy’s popular Hesh 2 headphones are currently on sale as part of Amazon’s Gold Box Deal of the Day today. This price is good until midnight PDT tonight, so you’ll want to pick these up today before they are gone. They are priced at $41.99 today, which is about 47% off of its regular price, and that’s also its lowest price ever. So it’s definitely worth picking up.

These are wireless headphones, that connect over Bluetooth. So if you have a smartphone that does not have a headphone jack, these are definitely worth taking a look at. These are very comfortable headphones, and also tout around 12 hours of continuous playback. There is also a 3.5mm cable included for those times when you want to listen wired, or the battery dies. Skullcandy has 50mm drivers in each side of these headphones, which offer some incredible sounding audio. These are noise isolating headphones, due to the leather that fits around your ear to keep the noise out. Additionally, Skullcandy has a microphone included, making it easy to make and receive calls with these headphones and not need to disconnect them when a call comes in.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

