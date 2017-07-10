Deal: Save $30 On The OnePlus 5 With Code

The OnePlus 5 is one of the most popular smartphones currently around and largely thanks to this being a smartphone that is not only designed to be priced competitively, but also designed to max out on the specs. Offering consumers a high-performing smartphone at a good price. However, it seems those interested in buying the latest OnePlus smartphone can currently save even more, as Tomtop not only have the OnePlus 5 on sale, but is also offering a coupon code which will take another $30 off the overall price. Making this already affordable smartphone, even more affordable.

In terms of what is on offer with the OnPlus 5, this is likely to be a smartphone that needs little introduction as its performance prowess has been well documented of late. The key takeaway however, is that the OnePlus 5 does come loaded with 6GB RAM (at a minimum), 64GB internal storage (at a minimum), and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 octa-core SoC (clocking at 2.45 GHz). The display is consistent with the previous models, as it comes in at 5.5-inches and employs the help of a 1920 x 1080 resolution. As for the cameras, the OnePlus 5 comes loaded with a dual rear camera setup which is spearheaded by a 20-megapixel camera, and backed up by a 16-megapixel secondary camera. That is, along with the other 16-megapixel camera that can be found on the front of the device.

Other notable features include a 3,300 mAh capacity battery, which also makes use of the company’s popular fast charging solution, Dash Charge. So users can expect decent level of battery life on a daily basis, as well as very fast charging as and when needed. In addition there is a fingerprint sensor, NFC, USB Type-C connectivity, Android 7.1 (Nougat), and more. Those interested in checking out the OnePlus 5, or picking it up with $30 off, head through the link below and use coupon code YYMOP5 when checking out. The OnePlus 5 does come with a retail price of $479 for the 6GB RAM version and Tomtop already has it priced at only $475. When you then apply the coupon code, $30 will be taken off that price, bringing the total down to only $445.

Coupon code: YYMOP5

