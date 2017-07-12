Deal: Save 25% on Select Audio-Technica Headphones – Today Only!

In today’s Gold Box Deal of the Day over at Amazon, the retailer has discounted some of Audio-Technica’s most popular headphones, including the ATH-M30x, ATH-M40x and the ATH-M50x by as much as 25%. It has also discounted some of its microphones and turntables, so it’s a great Gold Box for those audiophiles out there. Remember that these prices are only good today and while supplies last, so you’ll need to act fast.

Starting with the ATH-M30x, these are priced at $51.75 and are definitely worth their price tag. These are the lower-end of the three models on sale today. They are studio headphones, so they offer great, high-quality sound, and are wired, as are the other two models in this Gold Box. The ATH-M40x are a bit more expensive, coming in at $74.25, and then there is the ATH-M50x which are priced at $111.75, rounding out the bunch. These are some of the best headphones on the market right now, and they were already good buys at their regular prices. Now at their lowest prices ever, they are even better. Of course, we also can’t forget the microphones that are also on sale. These aren’t shotgun mics for cameras, but they are going to be good for podcasting. These range from $74.25 on up to $149.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

