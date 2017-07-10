Deal: Save $200 on the Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle – 7/10/17

The Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle doesn’t go on sale often, but when it does, it’s a great price. The Oculus Rift + Oculus Touch Bundle is currently seeing a pretty hefty 33% discount over on Amazon, ahead of Prime Day. The bundle is priced at $399, and that’s down from its regular price of $599. Making this a great time to pick up this virtual reality headset.

For those that might be out of the know, when it comes to the Oculus Rift. It’s a virtual reality headset. It’s much more powerful than the Google Daydream View or the Samsung Gear VR – although Oculus makes the Gear VR. It’s a standalone headset that can do a lot more power-intensive gaming and it does a good job. It’s basically competing with the HTC Vive, which is why it’s so popular. It’s cheaper and some might say better. The Oculus Rift recently got its own Touch controllers which are in this bundle. This makes it easier to navigate through menus and games.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

