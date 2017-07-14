Deal: Save 20% on Smartphones, Speakers & More at eBay – 7/14/17

eBay has just launched a new promotion that is good only this weekend, and it’ll save you 20% on a number of items. This is part of eBay’s back to school sale, and it’s good now through Sunday at 11:59PM PST, so if you’ve been wanting to get a new smartphone, or maybe a TV, now is the time to do so. Use the code PBACK2SCHOOL20 at checkout, and you’ll receive 20% off select items over $25.

Some of the products on sale includes the UE MEGABOOM which is already priced down to just $165. Now with the 20% off code that brings the cost down to $132. That’s a pretty great price for a great Bluetooth speaker. If you’re looking for a pair of headphones there’s also the Beats Solo3 wireless headphones that are currently $224, and with the promo code, that drops on down to $179. Of course, we can’t talk about going back to school and not mention smartphones. There are also some great deals on smartphones over at eBay, including the Galaxy S7 coming in at just $249. Now with that 20% off code that brings the price all the way down to $199, which is the lowest that the Galaxy S7 has ever been. If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper, there’s the Galaxy S5 for $105, which drops to $84 with that code. So there are plenty of great products on sale, of course, these are just a few of them.

Everything in this promotion does have free shipping (some of it is free ground shipping, while others are expedited). And of course with eBay, there’s no taxes charged either. So you’re definitely saving a good bit of cash through this sale on eBay’s website. But remember, this code is only good for a couple of days, so you’ll want to take advantage of it while it’s still good. There’s also Boys and Girls Fashion included in this promotion, since this is a back to school promotion. So be sure to check out the link below to find some great buys over at eBay. And remember to use the code PBACK2SCHOOL20 at checkout to get your 20% off on items that are $25 or more.