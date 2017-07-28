Deal: Save $150 on an Unlocked Galaxy S8, S8 Plus – 7/28/17

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are currently getting some rather steep price cuts over at Amazon right now. The Galaxy S8 is now $575 and the Galaxy S8 Plus is now $675. That’s $150 off of their regular prices on Amazon. Making these a great deal for those looking to pick up a Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus. These are unlocked models, and will work on GSM networks but not CDMA networks, unfortunately.

Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus are largely the same aside from the screen size and battery. The Galaxy S8 uses a 5.8-inch display and a 3000mAh battery while the Galaxy S8 Plus gets a larger 6.2-inch display and a larger 3500mAh battery inside. Both devices are powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage inside. There is a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage as well. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the back, which takes some incredible looking pictures, and it’s said to be one the best smartphone cameras around right now.

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

