Deal: Samsung DeX Station For $94.72 (37% Off) – 7/12/17

The Samsung Desktop Experience (DeX) Station is currently available for purchase on Amazon for $94.72, 37 percent down from its original price of $149.99. The offer allows you to save $55.27 on a brand new version of Samsung’s latest phone accessory, together with a one-year warranty. Being sold on Amazon.com, this particular model is the U.S. variant of the device and is compatible with the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus.

Originally introduced this spring alongside Samsung’s latest pair of Android flagships, the DeX Station is meant to be the most comprehensive phone-to-PC solution to date. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) previously said it’s aiming the accessory at people who already own a desktop or laptop but find themselves doing most of their computational tasks on their smartphones, with the DeX Station allowing them to extend the capabilities of their handsets while doubling as a traditional smartphone dock that can charge and cool their devices. The product is equipped with two USB Type-A 2.0 ports, one USB Type-C slot, and a traditional LAN Ethernet port, in addition to being capable of HDMI output. When not in use, the DeX Station can be folded into a relatively compact disk, making the accessory extremely portable and suitable for travel.

The highly anticipated Galaxy Note 8 that’s expected to be launched in late summer is also heavily rumored to be compatible with this Samsung-made accessory as the Seoul-based company continues to promote its phone-to-PC solution, so even if you’re planning on replacing your Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus in the near future, this accessory may still serve you once you get your next flagship from the largest handset maker in the world. There’s still no word on how long will this particular deal be live but consumers would probably do well to make their purchase decision sooner rather than later.