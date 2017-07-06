Deal: Refurbished Amazon Tap for $69 – Today Only

The Amazon Tap, which is the portable version of the three Alexa-powered speakers from Amazon, is currently on sale for today only. The refurbished model has dropped to an all-time low of just $69. For reference, a brand new Amazon Tap would cost you around $129, while a refurbished one is normally around $109. Making this is a pretty impressive deal for those looking to grab one.

Like the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, the Amazon Tap has Alexa built in. Which means you can use Alexa to order you pizza from Dominos, read the latest news from CNN, or even start reading a book from Audible. There are many more skills available for Alexa as well, which plenty more coming. The main difference with the Amazon Tap over the Echo and Echo Dot is the fact that it’s portable. It does not need to be plugged in at all times. It does have the ability to always be listening, but it’s better on the battery to simply tap the speaker to talk to Alexa, hence the name.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

