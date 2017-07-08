Deal: Refurbished Amazon Echo for just $89 – 7/8/17

The Amazon Echo is now seeing its lowest price ever, ahead of Amazon Prime Day on Tuesday. The Amazon Echo is currently selling for $89.99, which is the lowest price the refurbished model has ever been priced at. Typically the refurbished model would sell for around $165.

Amazon’s Echo is the high-end version of the Echo lineup that has Amazon’s Alexa personal assistant built in. It’s a speaker, but the real reason to buy it is for Alexa. With Alexa, users are able to do things like ask her questions, get news briefings and such. But Alexa can also do things like order you pizza, or order an Uber. It can also let you in on some exclusive Amazon deals that are only available through Alexa. Which is also pretty neat. Alexa will have some exclusive deals during Prime Day as well, so if you don’t have an Echo, now is your last chance to get one before Prime Day kicks off on Tuesday. If you order today, it will arrive tomorrow, on Sunday, if you’re a Prime member.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

