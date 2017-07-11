Deal: Nextbit Robin Now Costs Only $109.99 On eBay – 7/11/17

The Nextbit Robin is yet another handset that is currently on a significant discount, as the device currently costs only $109.99, and we’re talking about a brand new unit here. This handset was recently on sale for about $136, so this sale even more significant, and if you were planning to get it before but were unsure because of its price, well, this time around there’s no excuse. Limited supplies are available, so if you’re interested, it might be for you to hurry up.

The Nextbit Robin sports a 5.2-inch fullHD display, along with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of native storage, while you’ll also get 100GB of online storage for free. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 808 64-bit hexa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and a 2,680mAh battery is included on the inside of this phone. A 13-megapixel shooter is placed on the back of this phone, and you’re also getting a set of front-facing stereo speakers here.

This phone will ship your way from the US, as it is listed on eBay by BuySPRY. The Nextbit Robin is available on eBay in both Mint and Midnight color variants, though the Electric Blue Edition is out of stock at the moment. This handset is fully compatible with AT&T and T-Mobile, but it won’t work with Sprint and Verizon, in case you were wondering.