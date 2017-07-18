Deal: Mpow CD Slot Car Phone Holder $7.50 With Code

If you are in need of a smartphone holder for the car, then one option that is currently worth checking out is the Mpow CD Slot Car Mount Holder. This is a unit which comes with a listed retail price of $16.99. Although it is currently available on Amazon on sale priced at only $11.99. What’s more is that you can bring the cost of it down even further by using coupon code K34CS2LC, which will bring the final cost down to only $7.50. This is a Prime-shipping product so those who are Prime members will not have to pay anything for shipping, while non-Prime members can still benefit from free shipping if they happen to spend $25 or more when checking out.

As for the actual phone holder, this is one which conveniently plugs directly into the car’s CD slot. Which not only provides a more stable footing for the holder, but also does not impede on access to the CD player. As this unit will simply slot into place and still allow you to play your CDs. The unit is primarily made of ABS which is not only slip-resistant but is also padded out with shock-dampening foam. So once a smartphone is in place, it will remain in place, and will not be liable to being scratched by the holder – something that is not always the case with other car smartphone holders.

In addition, this is also a unit which comes loaded with a ball joint which allows the holder to rotate 360-degrees. Ensuring the smartphone can be viewed from all angles, and positioned right where it is needed. Likewise, this is a unit that has been designed to account for a wide variety of smartphone sizes, so as long as the smartphone is wider than 1.58-inches and not wider than 3.54-inches, it will fit in safely and securely. In terms of the weight, the unit weigh in at 4.8 ounces while its general dimensions equate to 4.4-inches by 3.1-inches by 3.1-inches. So this is a compact, and yet, stable phone holder for the car. More details through the link below, just make sure to use the K34CS2LC coupon code when checking out to secure the low price.

