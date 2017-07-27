Deal: Moto Z2 Play for $5/month (or $120 Total) – 7/27/17

The Moto Z2 Play is getting a pretty massive price cut right now at Verizon. It’s normal price is $17/month or $408, but right now and through the weekend, it’s priced at $5/month or $120 outright. That’s nearly 75% off of its regular price and definitely the lowest price it has ever been.

Moto Z2 Play is Motorola’s latest smartphone with a huge battery inside. It’s part of the Moto Z series so it does work with the Moto Mods that are available. The Moto Z2 Play sports a 5.5-inch Full HD display, powered by the Snapdragon 626 processor with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage and a micro SD card slot for expanding the storage. There is also a 3000mAh battery inside which is not removable, but it does have Quick Charge 3.0 so it can be charged up fairly quickly. The Moto Z2 Play sports some great battery life thanks to the Snapdragon 626 inside and the rather large 3,000mAh battery that’s inside.

This model is only available at Verizon right now. So if you aren’t a Verizon customer and aren’t looking to switch, then this deal won’t work well for you. But if you are looking to switch, or are a current Verizon customer, this is a great deal. You’re getting a great smartphone for just $120 after 24 months, which is pretty much unbelievable in this day and age.