Deal: Moto G5 Plus, 64GB for $249 – 7/12/17

Amazon has dropped the price of the Moto G5 Plus with 64GB of storage (and without lockscreen ads, or special offers) to just $249. That is $50 off of the regular price for this smartphone, and it’s actually the first meaningful price drop. After Amazon dropped the price, Newegg followed suite and also dropped the price to $249. It’s unclear how long this price drop will be in effect, however.

The Moto G5 Plus is Motorola’s latest in its G-series. The device sports a 5.2-inch 1080p display, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 processor and 4GB of RAM. There is 64GB of storage in this model, which is supplemented by a micro SD card slot that does expand up to 256GB of storage. The Moto G5 Plus does also support Adoptable Storage, which is a good feature for those needing even more storage. There’s a 3000mAh battery inside which is non-removable, but should keep your device running all day long. If not, there’s Quick Charge 3.0 included for quick charging on the go. The Moto G5 Plus does come in two colors – Lunar Gray, and Fine Gold. Finally, it’s running on the latest version of Android, which is Nougat. This is an unlocked smartphone, which will work on AT&T and T-Mobile here in the US and GSM carriers elsewhere in the world. Unfortunately, it won’t work with Verizon and Sprint and other CDMA carriers (mostly only in the US and China).

These are also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

