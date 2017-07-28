Deal: LG Watch Style for $139 – 7/28/17

Right now, LG’s Watch Style is currently seeing a pretty massive price drop over on eBay. It’s coming in at just $139, which is $110 off of its regular price. It also matches the LG Watch Style’s lowest price ever. This is also for a new model and not a refurbished one, which makes the price even more enticing for most people.

The LG Watch Style was announced earlier this year as one of the first smartwatches to come with Android Wear 2.0. It’s the lower-end but better looking, of the two LG smartwatches that debuted together. The LG Watch Style is only Bluetooth/WiFi enabled and not 4G LTE. Which means it will need to stay connected to your smartphone. It does also have Android Pay as well as Google Assistant, of course, that is due to it running on Android Wear 2.0. There are interchangeable straps on the LG Watch Style, so that users are able to easily swap out the bands if needed, or wanted. This will work with both Android smartphones as well as the iPhone, running Android 4.4 KitKat and iOS 9 or later, respectively.

eBay is offering up free shipping on the LG Watch Style, and it is shipping from within the US. So it should arrive on your doorstep early next week. There are no taxes being collected here, so it’s just $139 straight out the door. If you are interested in picking up the LG Watch Style, you’ll want to grab it now before the price goes up or stock runs out.