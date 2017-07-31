Deal: Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Chromebook for $359 – 7/31/17

Lenovo’s popular ThinkPad 13 Chromebook is currently on sale over at Amazon. It’s currently priced at $359, which is down from its regular price of around $449. Making this a great deal. It’s also a great Chromebook to take back to school this year, and since school starts in just a couple weeks, now’s a great time to grab this Chromebook.

The Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Chromebook has a 13-inch Full HD IPS display, which makes it one of the few Chromebooks with a display higher than 1366×768. It also has a sixth-generation Intel Core i3 processor inside, which is paired with 4GB of RAM and 16GB of SSD storage. Now that might seem like a small amount of storage here, but with Chrome OS, just about everything is stored in the cloud. So 16GB of storage is going to be more than enough for your documents and such on this Chromebook. The battery life is also fairly good, coming in at around 12 hours, depending on your use-case, of course.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Buy the Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Chromebook

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime