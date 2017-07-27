Deal: JBL Flip 4 Bluetooth Speaker for $89.95 – 7/27/17

The JBL Flip 4 was just released a few months ago, and it’s normally priced at $99.95. Now it has dropped down to just $89.95, which isn’t a huge price drop, but it is its first price drop since it was announced, and makes the JBL Flip 4 a bit more interesting to pick up.

JBL is well-known for its great audio products. Its speakers and headphones offer up some incredible sounding audio, as well as great build quality. What really sets the JBL Flip 4 apart from other speakers is the fact that it is waterproof. So users are able to take the JBL Flip 4 to the beach and listen to their favorite tunes all summer long and not worry about the JBL Flip 4 getting damaged. It also offers around 12 hours of continuous playback, which is pretty much standard on Bluetooth speakers these days, but still nice to see. There is also JBL Connect+ available here, so you can connect the Flip 4 to other JBL speakers and really have a surround sound type of experience with the JBL Flip 4. The JBL Flip 4 is available in black, blue, gray, red and white, at the time of writing this.

eBay does offer it for just $89.95, and there is also free shipping available with no taxes, so you’ll be able to get it shipped to your house for just $89.95. That’s a great deal for anyone looking for a new Bluetooth speaker these days.