Deal: Huawei Watch 2 for just $219 – 7/22/17

The Huawei Watch 2 has just dropped to its lowest price ever. Amazon is currently selling it for just $219.99, which is down from its regular price of $299. Since it launched in March, it has not really seen any type of price drop, and now Amazon has dropped $80 off of its price. Making it a great time to pick one up.

Huawei Watch 2 is the successor to the original Huawei Watch which was a huge hit for the company. It’s an Android Wear 2.0-based smartwatch which also has some great battery life. With the Huawei Watch 2, you get Android Pay included. So if you do own the original Huawei Watch, and wanted to use Android Pay, now might be the time to upgrade, since the original Huawei Watch did not have NFC support. There’s also the Google Assistant included and much more, as a part of Android Wear 2.0. The Huawei Watch 2 is also compatible with iOS in addition to Android, but it does not have 4G LTE connectivity, so it will need to remain connected to your smartphone, unfortunately.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

Buy the Huawei Watch 2

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime