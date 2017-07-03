Deal: Google Pixel, 32GB for just $359 – 7/3/17

The Google Pixel is currently seeing its lowest price ever, over on eBay. The Google Pixel is being sold for just $359, now this is a refurbished model, so it’s not brand new, but that’s still good for around half off of its retail price. Since the device was unveiled last year, it has not really dropped in price much, and the last low price we saw for a refurbished or used model was around $450, making this one heck of a steal.

Google Pixel is the first smartphone that was made by Google. It sports a 5-inch 1080p display, powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chipset along with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is no micro SD card slot available here for expanding that storage, and there’s also a non-removable 2770mAh battery that should get you through the day. On the back of the device, there is a 12-megapixel camera which is one of the best out there. Despite being nearly a year old, the Google Pixel’s camera is still outperforming most of the others on the market today, including the Galaxy S8, OnePlus 5 and even the HTC U11. Now that is pretty impressive. Of course, with it being a Google smartphone, it is running the latest version of Android, and that’s Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and the Android O beta is also available already.