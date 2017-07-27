Deal: Google Pixel 32GB for $399, Pixel XL 32GB for $449 – 7/27/17

Woot! is currently offering up the Google Pixel and Pixel XL in the 32GB flavor for just $399 and $449 respectively. These are refurbished models from Woot! so they are not brand new, unfortunately, but still great prices for unlocked Pixel smartphones.

The Google Pixel and Pixel XL were released last year and are mostly the same device, aside from the screen size and battery capacity. The Pixel offers a 5-inch 1080p display with a 2770mAh battery while the Pixel XL has a 5.5-inch Quad HD display and a 3450mAh battery inside. Both run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 processor with 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There is a 128GB model, but that is not part of this deal at Woot! unfortunately. There is no expandable storage here, unfortunately, so you are stuck with the 32GB of internal storage here. There is a 12-megapixel camera on the back, which is still heralded as one of the best cameras on the market today, which is definitely impressive. These both run on Android 7.1.1 Nougat and will be among the first to get Android O, which should be happening in the next few weeks actually.

It’s important to note here that while Woot! is owned by Amazon, its shipping isn’t as fast. Woot! notes on the product page that these should arrive around August 7th, which is likely an exaggeration by Woot! (based on past experience). What they typically do is give you a long ship date, so that when it ships early, you have nothing to complain about. Which is a good way to do it. Shipping is free and there are no taxes here either.