Deal: Google Daydream View VR Headset for $59 – 7/31/17

Verizon Wireless is currently selling Google’s Daydream View for just $59.99. That’s $20 off of its regular price, which is $79.99 and matches an all-time low. Verizon has put the Daydream View on sale a few times already – since it launched last fall – and this has been the lowest price it has dropped to on a few occasions.

Daydream View is Google’s VR headset which works with a few different devices, most notably the Pixel and Pixel XL. But Google is working to make it compatible with many others. The Daydream View is a fairly minimal virtual reality headset, it’s not as high-end as something like the Gear VR or the Oculus Rift, which are a bit more expensive, especially the Oculus Rift which needs a compatible computer to work. Daydream has quite a few games and apps already available for it, which make the platform pretty great for experiencing virtual reality content. Of course, YouTube is compatible, so you’ll be able to watch 360-degree videos in the Daydream View headset, which is a pretty interesting experience.

Verizon is selling this for $59.99, and you don’t need to be a Verizon customer to pick one up. Although it is recommended that you have a smartphone compatible with Daydream, which includes the Pixel, Pixel XL, ZTE AXON 7, Samsung Galaxy s8 (unofficially), and a few others. There is free shipping, but there will be some tax, which shouldn’t be too much since this is only $59.99.