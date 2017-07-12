Deal: Get The LG G6 For Only $399.99 On eBay – 7/12/17

Those of you who have been looking to purchase the LG G6, but were thrown off by its price, well, you’ll be glad to hear that the phone is now on sale on eBay, and you can get it for only $399.99. Now, it’s worth noting that this is a new smartphone, not a refurbished one, and we’re talking about a 64GB variant of the device here. This phone is also unlocked, and it comes with a dual SIM setup, though only one color variant is currently available, Silver color option.

This phone will ship your way from the US, though it is possible to ship it to some other parts of the world as well, you’ll have to check that by opening up its listing on eBay. Before you purchase this phone, however, make sure that your 4G LTE bands are supported. Needless to say, this is a limited time offer, as the source has limited stock to sell, so if you’re interested, it might be wise to hurry up. The LG G6 is a phone made out of metal and glass, which comes with a 5.7-inch QHD display which offers an 18:9 aspect ratio. The device also has really thin bezels, and its fingerprint scanner is placed on the back, while you will find its volume up and volume down buttons on the left.

The LG G6 is fueled by the Snapdragon 821 64-bit quad-core processor, while the phone comes with 4GB of RAM and, in this case, 64GB of native storage. There are two 13-megapixel camera sensors included on the back of the LG G6, and one of them is a wide-angle snapper. The device is also IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, and ships with Android 7.0 Nougat, though LG’s custom UI is placed on top of Google’s OS.

