Deal: Fugoo Go Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $39 – 7/13/17

The Fugoo Go Bluetooth Speaker is currently on sale over on eBay, coming in at $39.99, which is $60 off of its lowest price. This is also the lowest price we’ve seen on the Fugoo Go in any condition. This one is “new other”. Basically it was bought and then returned, so it has been opened, but not used long enough to be considered used or refurbished.

Fugoo Go is a smaller speaker from the company that brought us the original Fugoo with 40 hours of battery life. It’s a great looking speaker, with three buttons on the front. The center does power, bluetooth pairing as well as play/pause with the left and right doing volume and switching tracks. It does provide some pretty impressive sound from such a small speaker, the only downside is that it does not offer up 360-degree sound like some of its competitors in this same price range. The Fugoo Go is available in a few different colors, and it also connects over Bluetooth to your smartphone or another device. Now there is a 3.5mm jack in the back of the speaker, so you can plug in a device for playing music, if you wish to do so. That will result in providing you with better sounding audio, as you’d expect.

This product is being sold by quickshipelectronics, which has a 99.6% positive rating, which is pretty good on eBay. It does also offer free expedited shipping in the US. So if you are looking to get a new Bluetooth speaker quick and cheap, this is definitely a good one to check out. This will likely sell out fast – although the listing does not state how many are in stock, but 14 have been sold already – so you’ll want to jump on it quickly.