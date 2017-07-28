Deal: eBay Taking 10% Off Select Products w/ Code – 7/28/17

eBay has just launched its latest Back To School sale, and it’s in the form of a promo code. eBay is offering up 10% off select products now through August 2nd at 11:59PM PST. You’ll just need to use the promo code PCOLLEGE10 at checkout. This is applicable to a number of products that are $25 or more. Including some laptops, some bedding, TV’s and much more. This promo code is essentially for back to school items, since the kids are going back fairly soon.

There are some great items in this promotion, including a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD TV from VIZIO. This TV is typically around $539.99, but with the promo code, this drops it down to just $485. Which is a fantastic deal for a TV of this caliber. If you’re in need of a laptop, there are plenty of goodies on sale including the HP Spectre x2. This laptop is typically around $429 and is currently dropped down to just $386 with this promo code. Finally, something that isn’t tech, but will be needed for a dorm room or a first apartment, and that’s a knife block from Cuisinart. It’s a 17-piece block and it is typically $38.99, but with the promo code that price drops down to $35. Not a bad price at all for some quality kitchen knives.

There are plenty of other products on sale with this coupon code, which you can check out from the link below. Remember that not everything on eBay is eligible, so use that link. Additionally, this promo code is only good through August 2nd at 11:59PM PST, so make sure you use it before it’s expired.