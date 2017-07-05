Deal: Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones for $135 – 7/5/17

Right now, Bose’ popular SoundSport Wireless Headphones are on sale over on Amazon. Coming in at just $134.99. That’s about $15 off of its regular price, and a very, very rare price drop for any of Bose’ products. These headphones have never dropped in price (other than a dollar or two), so now’s a good time to grab a pair if you’ve been looking to pick one up.

The Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones are some of the best around right now. These are wireless, but not truly wireless, headphones from Bose. They are available in a few different colors, including blue and yellow. These offer up about 8 hours of battery life, which is slightly less than what JayBird offers with its X3 headphones. These do have an optional carrying case that can charge them if need be. It does also have the Bose Active EQ which is another nice feature for those audiophiles out there. Allowing users to adjust the sound of these headphones. Finally, there is also NFC on board. This makes it very easy to pair them with a smartphone, providing that smartphone does have NFC included, which most do these days.

