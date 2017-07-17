Deal: Beats By Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones for $179 – 7/17/17

The Solo 3 headphones from Beats by Dre are currently on sale over at eBay. These headphones typically cost around $299, but right now they are as low as $179. And these are brand new, and not a refurbished or a used pair. Making this deal all that much sweeter.

This pair of headphones are wireless from Beats, hence the name “Solo”. These are the third iteration of that line and they are perhaps the best pair yet. eBay only has them in black, at this price point, but the Solo 3’s are sold in a slew of other colors. Battery life is rated at around 20 hours on a single charge, which is pretty incredible. Granted that is continuous playback, so if you are using these for workouts at the gym, they will likely last you the entire week. Now despite Beats being an Apple company now, these headphones do work wither non-Apple products. In fact, since it does use a Bluetooth connection, anything with Bluetooth will be compatible. This includes smartphones, tablets, laptops and much more. There is a 3.5mm cable included with these headphones in case you do need a wired connection, Beats does also provide a carrying case in the box with these.

eBay is offering up free shipping and there’s no taxes in most States here. This makes it better than buying these straight from Beats or Apple’s own store. Which is definitely a good thing. It’s free expedited shipping, and they do ship from within the US. So depending on where you are located, they could arrive within 2 days or less.