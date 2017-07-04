Deal: AUKEY Quick Charge 2.0 Wall Charger for $5 w/ Code – 6/4/17

AUKEY’s very popular Quick Charge 2.0 wall charger is currently on sale for just $5.07, after using a promo code. That drops the price from $12.99 to just $5.07, knocking $8 off of its regular price. That’s a great deal for anyone looking for a new wall outlet to charge their devices. You’ll need to use the promo code AGWY6GOP at checkout to get the price drop. There’s also no word on how long this price drop will be available.

This wall charger from AUKEY is one of the best-selling wall chargers on Amazon right now. And while it is a Quick Charge 2.0 charger and not a Quick Charge 3.0 model, it is still a great one to grab. Especially since Samsung’s latest devices (including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8 Plus, Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge) are all still using Quick Charge 2.0, and since those are the most popular devices in the world of Android, that makes this a great deal. The AUKEY Quick Charge 2.0 Wall Charger does not come with a cable, so you’ll need to supply your own micro USB or USB-C cable, but that means that it will work with any Android device – and let’s not forget that Quick Charge 2.0 is indeed backwards compatible.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

