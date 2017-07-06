Deal: AUKEY 16000mAh Quick Charge 3.0 Battery Pack for $23 w/ Code – 7/6/17

AUKEY has discounted its very popular 16,000mAh battery pack today, to just $23.99. This is normally around $34.99 so that’s a great price for this battery pack. You’ll need to use the discount code AUPRIME2 at checkout. It’s one of its pre-Prime Day deals that’s going on and will continue to go on through the end of the week.

This battery pack from AUKEY is a great one, not only because it has a 16,000mAh capacity, but it also has Quick Charge 3.0. Allowing users with compatible devices to charge their smartphones pretty fast. Quick Charge 3.0 is compatible with smartphones like the LG G6, HTC U11, Xiaomi Mi6 and more. It is also backwards compatible so devices like the Galaxy S8 are also compatible, but they won’t charge as fast. There are two USB-A ports here and then a micro USB port for charging the battery pack. AUKEY has also included a flashlight, which is always a nice addition, especially during a power outage.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

