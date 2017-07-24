Deal: Anker PowerPort Speed 5 for just $26.99 – 7/24/17

The Anker PowerPort Speed 5 is on sale this week, and it drops down to just $26.99. That’s down from its regular price of $35.99, taking about 25% off of the price, making it a great price for this product. This isn’t the lowest it has ever been, but it does match its all-time low price.

Anker’s PowerPort Speed 5 has five USB ports, as you’d expect from its name. This is great because it means that you’ll be able to charge up to five devices at the same time, while only using one wall outlet. This is especially useful when you’re traveling and your hotel room only has a couple of outlets available. Two of those five outlets are Quick Charge 3.0 outlets, which means you’ll be able to charge devices like the Moto Z2 Play, HTC U11 and LG G6, pretty quickly. The other two ports do up to 2.4A per port, which isn’t quite as fast as Quick Charge 3.0, but still fairly fast and definitely faster than conventional charging for the most part.

This is also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. Which includes free two-day shipping, and pretty cheap next-day shipping if you need it here extra fast. If you are not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime by hitting the link below. You’ll get 30 days free (if you’re a student, you get 6 months), and then it’s $99/year. Prime members do get a whole lot more than just free shipping though, so be sure to check out the full benefits.

