Deal: Anker Discounts Battery Packs, Headphones & More – 7/7/17

Anker is continuing it’s pre-Prime Day sales with another group of products on sale today and these will be on sale through July 14th, so there’s plenty of time to take advantage of these prices, but remember that these are only good while supplies last.

First up is the Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C which is currently on sale for $52.79 with the promo code USBCCORE. This is a USB-C battery pack that delivers enough power to charge laptops like the MacBook Pro and even the Nintendo Switch. There’s also the Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger which is $18.99 with the promo code PRIMESN2. Next is the Anker Premium Stereo Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker for $44.79 with the promo code PRIMEAN7, this is one of Anker’s most popular speakers of all-time and it offers some incredible battery life as well. Finally, we have the Anker SoundBuds Tag which are also some of Anker’s most popular headphones and are on sale for $23.99 with the promo code PRIME231 at checkout.

It’s also eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

Buy the Anker PowerCore+ 20100 USB-C

Buy the Anker 40W 4-Port USB Wall Charger

Buy the Anker Premium Stereo Bluetooth 4.0 Speaker

Buy the Anker SoundBuds Tag

Sign Up for a Free Trial of Amazon Prime