Deal: Anker Discounts Battery Packs, Car Chargers & More, Up to 28% – 7/3/17

Anker has decided to launch some of its biggest deals of the year just a week ahead of Prime Day. The deals that start today will be good through July 10th, and are all part of an ‘Adventure Accessories’ package. There are 12 deals included, which include car chargers, screen protectors, USB-C cables, battery packs and so much more. It’s basically everything you need for spending some time outdoors this summer, which everyone needs to do.

Starting with battery packs, Anker has discounted it’s hugely popular PowerCore II with 20,000mAh capacity to just $34.99 with the promo code ANKPWR66 at checkout. Anker’s Powerhouse Portable AC Outlet is dropping in price from $499 to $369 with the promo code ANKPWR99. The Powerhouse is the perfect gadget to take with you on a camping trip, since it can power much more than just a smartphone. There are two chargers available in this set of deals, one is the company’s 60W, 6-Port USB desktop charger. It is priced at just $20.49 with the code GEYC7LFE. Meanwhile the PowerPort Speed 2, which is a Quick Charge 3.0 car charger is just $19.99 with the promo code PRIME228. Moving onto cables, there is the PowerLine+ USB-C cable which is currently $10.99 with the code PRIME169 and a 3-pack of Powerline Lightning cables for just $17.99 with the promo code PRIME258.

The Anker Classic Bluetooth speaker is also on sale, coming in at just $23.79 with the promo code PRIME7908. Those of you after a selfie-stick, you can pick one up for just $12.79 today with the promo code PRIMESEF at checkout. The company’s brand new SoundBuds Lite are also on sale, coming in at $25.99 with the code PRIME271. Moving onto protection, there’s a screen protector for the new iPad Pro 10.5, which is priced at $9.99 with code YUASUXHP. There is also a set of camera lenses for your smartphone that is discounted for $9.99 with the code PRIME730 at checkout. Finally, wrapping up today’s package of Anker deals, we have the LC130 flashlight from Anker which is waterproof, and ultra-bright at 1300 lumens, and costs $43.99 with the code BEST0703 at checkout.

All of these are eligible for Amazon Prime’s free shipping. If you are not a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial and take advantage of unlimited two-day shipping as well as the many other perks that Amazon Prime includes.

