dbrand’s Latest Phone Skins Hint At Galaxy Note 8’s Design

Phone accessory manufacturer dbrand recently announced a new lineup of protective wraps and covers for the Galaxy Note 8, with the renders of its offerings hinting at the design of Samsung’s highly anticipated phablet. The company directly refused to acknowledge it has any inside information regarding the upcoming flagship but said that this is “probably” how the Galaxy Note 8 will end up looking like. While the accessory maker doesn’t want to label its designs as “leaks,” its phone skins that can be seen in the gallery beneath this writing are largely in line with recent reports about the Galaxy Note 8, indicating that the device will succeed the nearly bezel-less design of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus while shipping with a slightly larger Infinity Display whose diagonal is expected to be 6.3 or 6.4 inches in length.

The renders also show the primary camera setup of the handset, suggesting that the Galaxy Note 8’s imaging system will entail two horizontally arranged lenses which are expected to be manufactured by Samsung Opto-Electronics. The South Korean original equipment manufacturer (OEM) seemingly once again opted to equip one of its Android flagships with a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, though the scanner is now farther away from the closest lens than the one featured on the Galaxy S8 lineup was, with the Galaxy Note 8’s one being separated from the camera with a heart rate monitor and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash unit. The same renders indicate that the top bezel of the phablet houses a single selfie camera and an iris scanner which is also similar to the design of the Galaxy S8 series.

According to recent reports, the Seoul-based consumer electronics manufacturer is planning to unveil the Galaxy Note 8 in late August, with the phablet itself being scheduled to hit the market in September. This time frame suggests that Samsung may be planning an official launch event in the run-up to this year’s IFA Berlin and will be offering hands-on sessions with the device at the German trade show. More details on the Galaxy Note 8 and Samsung’s other hardware efforts are hence expected to follow in the coming weeks.