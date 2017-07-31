Daydream VR Support Is Now Rolling Out To Galaxy S8 Devices

Google has just announced that Google Daydream VR support is now rolling out to the Samsung Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus. Do keep in mind that we’re talking about global availability here, as the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus units on T-Mobile and Verizon got Google Daydream VR support a while back. In any case, Google Daydream VR is now rolling out to Samsung’s flagships, and it’s worth noting that this is a server-side update, so you won’t even know when your device gets the ability to use Daydream VR.

There are ways you can check if you’ve received the update, though, you can clear the Google VR Service app’s data, and that will automatically enable the feature for you, presuming that an update has been pushed to your smartphone. Not many smartphones have support for Google’s Daydream VR platform at the moment, aside from the Galaxy S8 and the Galaxy S8 Plus, these are the phones that offer such functionality: ASUS ZenFone AR, Huawei Mate 9 Pro, Moto Z, Porsche Design Mate 9 and the ZTE Axon 7. Google did say recently that at least 11 smartphones will get support for Daydream VR by the end of 2017, so it remains to be seen what other phones will get such functionality in the coming months.

Plenty of new high-end devices are expected to land in the coming months, including the Galaxy Note 8, LG V30 and the Google Pixel devices. Google’s very own Pixel smartphone(s) will ship with Daydream VR support, that much is a given, the Galaxy Note 8 will offer such functionality as well, quite probably out of the box as well. The LG V30 is a mystery at this point, but some already released phones are due to get support for Daydream VR in the following months as well. Google had introduced Google Daydream back in November 2016, so it has not even been a year since the launch. It is also worth noting that Google Daydream cannot work on devices which ship with older versions of Android, Android 7.1 Nougat (or later) is required,, and it’s also worth saying that the Google Pixel and the Google Pixel XL were the first two devices to ship with support for Google Daydream.