Cricket’s Summer Deals Includes Phones & $80 2-Line Plan

Cricket’s Summer Deals promotions includes discounts on phones and an $80 2-line plan that comes with unlimited data, which of course also comes with talk and text. Cricket is only offering the promotion on the plan for a “limited time” so interested subscribers, whether new or existing, will probably want to take advantage of the plan offer as soon as they possibly can, lest they attempt to move to it too late and miss out. The good news is that it looks like the promo just started, so customers won’t exactly have to rush out before the weekend is over to sign up.

In addition to the plan promo, Cricket has also launched a new phone – the LG X Charge, which was previously launched on Comcast’s Xfinity Mobile service earlier this year. This is an entry-level device which is not meant to be targeted at those which want the best of the best in terms of hardware. It comes in at a low price point of $129.99 (that price drops to just $99.99 if you transfer your number over from another carrier), but also has a massive 4,500 mAh battery capacity, boasting at least two days on a single charge which means the real consumer group that LG and Cricket are aiming for here is those which want to ensure they have a smartphone which can take them through an entire day without needing to plug it in once. The X Charge was not Cricket’s only new phone to join the carrier’s lineup, as it announced the Alcatel PULSEMIX earlier this morning as well.

As for phones which were already available from Cricket Wireless before today, a number of discounts are available, though only while supplies last, so this is another set of promos that customers will not want to wait too long on. Included in these discounts are a few different phones which are free if customers bring over a number, or for existing customers, the prices are set at $30, $40, and $50. These prices are for the ZTE Sonata 3, LG Fortune, and Samsung Galaxy Amp 2 respectively. Also at a cost of $50 is the LG Harmony, though if customers want phones with a little something extra, they can go for the ZTE Blade 3 Max for $100, or the LG Stylo 3 for $130.