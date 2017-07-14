Cricket Wireless Now Offers The HTC Desire 555

Cricket Wireless now offers the HTC Desire 555 (originally thought to be the Desire 650 when leaks surfaced back in February), an entry-level smartphone running on Android which offers up some of HTC’s most recent features and software benefits. The HTC Desire 555 is now on sale through the carrier at a price of $119.99 and it’s also a Cricket Wireless exclusive, meaning Cricket is the only place where you can buy the phone. It comes in one color, Dark Gray, and is definitely feature-packed for the cost.

While not all of HTC’s devices have Boomsound these days, the HTC Desire 555 is one of the phones that does have this audio feature built-in, so those who pick up this device should be expecting some really good quality sound for movies, TV, and other kinds of videos, as well as music and games. Wherever there’s sound incorporated, the Desire 555 should be able to handle the task with relative ease. Aside from the Boomsound the HTC Desire 555 also comes equipped with a 5-inch display with an HD resolution. It’s powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor which is paired with 16GB of internal storage space, which isn’t a lot, but the phone also supports expandable storage with a microSD card up to 2TB.

The device features a 2,200mAh battery, and although this is a much smaller capacity than most phones that are currently on the market, the lower powered processor and the use of an HD display instead of Full HD or Quad HD should help to cut down on power consumption and make the battery a little more fitting. For the cameras, the Desire 555 features a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video chat, and the front camera even has an auto selfie feature and a voice selfie feature to jazz these types of pictures up. On the back the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor with 4x digital zoom and LED flash. While the Desire 555 may not come with the most advanced tech, like HTC Edge Sense or Sense Companion, it does have HTC Themes so you can customize the look to your personal tastes, and with a wide range of themes already available you can change them as much as you like. If you’re already a Cricket customer or you’re thinking about switching, you can grab the Desire 555 from the button down below.