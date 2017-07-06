CREDO Mobile, The MVNO For Change Now Offers Unlimited Data

CREDO Mobile has this week announced that it has now started offering its customers the option to go unlimited. It seems there are some limited time promotions currently available to launch the new unlimited service, however as a general rule, the unlimited plan for an individual works out at $80 per month for unlimited data, talk, and text, excluding taxes and fees. Although multiple lines can bring the cost down. For instance, CREDO Mobile notes that two lines will bring the cost down to $70 per month, per line. With the price sliding further dependent on number of lines – the lowest price coming in at at $40 per month, per line, when five lines are active together.

Although, the unlimited option is only being put forward as an alternative for those who would prefer to pay one sum for unlimited everything. As it seems CREDO Mobile will continue to offer its tiered plans alongside the new option. Plans which currently start at $30 for unlimited talk, text and 1GB data, and rise up to $60 per month for unlimited talk, text and 6GB data. As for the unlimited option, the small print does point out that once a customer exceeds 20GB data (per line) during any monthly cycle, speeds will be reduced down to 64kbps for the remainder of the billing period.

This makes CREDO Mobile the latest company to embark on unlimited which clearly seems to be an en vogue feature for the US carrier market. While CREDO Mobile’s option might be a little more expensive compared to some of the other high-profile unlimited deals going around, CREDO Mobile is not really designed as a network for everyone. Instead, CREDO Mobile places much of its focus on being a service that caters to consumers who support like-minded causes. As such, and in addition to being an advocate service, it also looks to help create change with CREDO Mobile explaining that it has so far donated more than $83 million to progressive nonprofits since 1985. With one of its most recent accomplishments being the planting of 11,110 trees. Which according to another announcement from the company this week, is a number of trees based on a ratio of 10 trees for every phone it has sold during the month of June.