Coral Blue Samsung Galaxy S8 Models Hitting US On Friday

Samsung has officially announced that its Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be available in a new Coral Blue color option in the United States starting this Friday, July 21. This particular color was an instant hit when it first launched with the Galaxy Note 7 last year, drawing great interest and demand. Samsung eventually had to recall the Galaxy Note 7 twice over exploding batteries but since the Coral Blue color option proved to be so popular, the company decided to extend it to the Galaxy S7 series as well. As the color continued enjoying a large demand, the Galaxy S8 series is now also set to receive it. The Coral Blue versions of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus will be available exclusively at Best Buy and on Samsung’s own website, the Korean phone maker said.

Best Buy will be selling the smartphones unlocked, as well as carrier-specific variants for AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. Until July 29, customers will also be able to get up to $400 off of the regular retail price of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus if they get it from Best Buy “with a qualified purchase or activation.” Neither Samsung nor Best Buy have offered more information on this deal so far, but are expected to share more details on the matter this Friday. Those who decide to purchase the latest flagship directly from Samsung, meanwhile, will be able to take advantage of the company’s trade-in program and get credit when turning in an eligible device. Customers can then put that credit toward the purchase of an unlocked Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8 Plus, the company confirmed.

The new Coral Blue color option joins the other available variants of the devices, as the smartphones have so far been available in Arctic Silver, Midnight Black, Orchid Gray, and Rose Pink, though the latter is unlikely to debut in the U.S. Samsung is also planning to offer a limited time deal for the Coral Blue and Midnight Black versions of the smartphones later this week, discounting them by $150, though the firm didn’t mention when this promotion will expire, though it likely won’t be available for long. Lastly, both Samsung and Best Buy will be offering matching cases for the Coral Blue variants of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus, the OEM confirmed.

