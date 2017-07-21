Copper-Colored Nokia 8 Production Unit Leaks In Nine Images

Nine real-life images showing what’s believed to be a production unit of the Nokia 8 leaked online on Friday, having originally been uncovered on China’s Baidu forums. The device in question boasts a copper-colored finish that the source refers to as “gold-copper,” though it’s currently unclear whether this particular variant is meant to be commercialized. The leak supposedly originated from one of Foxconn’s manufacturing plants in the Far Eastern country, suggesting that the Nokia 8 is already being mass-produced and may truly be launched in late July like some previous rumors indicated.

Apart from the unconventional color that’s hard to be compared with any other contemporary smartphone, the device shown in the newly unveiled images seems to be mostly identical to a number of recently uncovered renders that were said to be showing the Nokia 8. The smartphone boasts a relatively traditional design with regularly sized bezels, with its bottom one housing a physical Home button that presumably features a fingerprint scanner. The top bezel of the handset sports a single-lens camera setup and what could be a regular LED notification light, while the right edge of its case accommodates a volume rocker and a Power key. Both the front and the back side of the handset boast Nokia’s signature branding and the rear panel of the supposed Nokia 8 also shows a dual camera setup comprised of two vertically arranged modules and a dual-LED (dual tone) flash, as well as a possible heart rate monitor. Unlike the recently leaked renders, the set of photographs that can be seen in the gallery below don’t show a device with any kind of Carl Zeiss branding, though the German optics company already partnered with HMD Global earlier this month, confirming that the two will be collaborating on a number of high-end mobile imaging systems in the coming years, one of which is understood to be featured on the upcoming Nokia 8.

The Nokia 8 is expected to be the first flagship from the Finnish phone maker in the brand’s post-Microsoft era that was so far focused on delivering accessible and streamlined entry-level and mid-range devices like the Nokia 3 and Nokia 6. According to most reports, the handset will be available for purchase in select markets by early fall, if not sooner.