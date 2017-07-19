Confirmed: Meizu PRO 7 To Sport A Color Display On Its Back

Meizu has just confirmed that the Meizu PRO 7 will sport a color display on its back. The Meizu PRO 7 has been leaking for quite some time now, and despite the fact pretty much every leak suggested it will ship with a secondary display on the back, some suggested it will sport an E-ink display, while others said it will come with a color panel. Well, Meizu has just removed all doubt by releasing ‘A new window for new colors’ teaser on the official Flyme Twitter page.

Now, along with this caption, Meizu has also shared an image of the phone’s secondary display, which is yet another confirmation that it will be a color panel. The Meizu PRO 7 will be announced on July 26, and the event will start at 7:30PM CST in China. The Meizu PRO 7 Plus will probably get announced alongside the Meizu PRO 7, as both devices have been leaking lately, and it seems like the two phones will be identical in terms of the design as well, aside from the fact the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will be a larger phone. Both of these phones will be fueled by the Helio X30 64-bit deca-core SoC, it seems, as Meizu’s employees basically denied that the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will launch with the Exynos 8895 SoC by Samsung. The Meizu PRO 6 Plus did launch with Samsung’s Exynos 8890 SoC last year, so it remains to be seen what happens this time around.

The Meizu PRO 7 will, allegedly, sport a 5.2-inch fullHD or QHD AMOLED display, while the Meizu PRO 7 Plus will ship with a 5.7-inch QHD AMOLED panel, most probably. The two devices will include 4GB or 6GB of RAM on the inside, and both phones will come with Android Nougat out of the box, with Meizu’s Flyme OS skin on top of it. Meizu’s mBack multifunctional home key will be included on these two phones as well, it will function as a physical home key, capacitive back button and also a fingerprint scanner. The two devices will also include a dual camera setup on the back, and if rumors are to be believed, we’re looking at two 13-megapixel sensors here. Most of this info is not official just yet, so take it with a grain of salt, as we’re waiting for Meizu to unveil these two phones.

