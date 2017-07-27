Chrome Pull-To-Refresh Coming To Chromebooks & 2-in-1 Devices

It seems owners of Chrome OS (and most likely Windows) 2-in-1 devices will soon be able to make use of a ‘pull-to-refresh’ feature. This is due to a new commit that has been spotted on the Chromium repository which pretty much confirms the feature for these devices is currently in development. Suggesting that in due course Chrome OS and Windows 2-in-1 device owners will see the feature arrive.

Those unfamiliar with pull-to-refresh, are probably only unfamiliar with it by name, as this is likely to be a feature that most, if not all, Android device owners already use – and maybe on a daily basis. Pull-to-refresh simply refers to the ability to pull down on the display when using Chrome and have an in-use Chrome tab refresh itself. While it offers pretty much the exact same functionality as any other refresh method, the touch-benefits of pull-to-refresh is what makes the feature really work. It is just easier and quicker. Which seems to be one of the reasons as to why it is likely en route to Chrome OS and Windows 2-in-1 devices. While these devices are not normally thought of as touch-screen devices, not only can they be, but they are becoming touch-based far more frequently nowadays. As Chromebooks and 2-in-1 devices increasingly blur the line with tablet devices, so does their features. As a result and as more consumers start to opt for a Chromebook or a 2-in-1 device over a tablet, it makes sense that more tablet (and by definition touch-based) features start to become available. Like for instance, pull-to-refresh.

Of course, it is worth keeping in mind that at present, this is based just on the commit having been spotted on the Chromium repository, with the feature yet to actually make it through to any of the live Chrome channels. Although, providing it works well enough during testing, that is likely to change soon enough, and especially as Chrome OS continues to redefine its parameters to be more akin to Android. Likewise, when it does arrive, it does seem as though it will arrive in the form of a flag. Meaning it will need to be enabled by the user before it is a usable feature.