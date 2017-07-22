Chrome OS 59 Update Hits Samsung Chromebook Pro After Delay

The Chrome OS 59 update is now rolling out to all units of the Samsung Chromebook Pro, almost six weeks after Google initially launched the latest stable build of its operating system. The new software package comes with all of the improvements that the Mountain View, California-based tech giant introduced for other compatible devices last month, including the Native Printing feature and a redesigned settings menu that now adheres to the guidelines of the company’s Material Design.

Support for Native Printing is seemingly the largest functional addition included in the Chrome OS build 59, allowing users to connect to the printer on their local network directly while viewing any document. Chrome OS 58 and older versions of the operating system required you to register your printer with the Google Cloud Print service before you were able to control it from your Chromebook. With the introduction of the new feature, all you need is the printer’s IP address in order to start printing documents from your Chrome OS-powered computer and even if you aren’t sure how to find it, the operating system will provide you with a step-by-step guide for doing so. The new software package for Samsung’s Chromebook Pro also introduces a number of bug fixes and minor performance enhancements meant to improve the overall user experience of the device, though it’s still unclear whether this particular build ships with any additions designed exclusively for this Chromebook model.

Originally introduced at this year’s iteration of the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Chromebook Pro is Samsung’s latest and greatest Chrome OS device made for productivity. The laptop is equipped with a 12.3-inch display panel with a resolution of 2,400 by 1,600 pixels and is powered by the Intel Core m3 processor clocked at 0.9GHz with Turbo Boost capabilities that can bring its operating frequency to 2.2GHz. This particular CPU is said to be extremely energy-efficient and make the most of the 5,140mAh battery found inside the Chromebook Pro, with the device itself also shipping with 4GB of LPDDR3 RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. Samsung’s latest Chromebook is presently available for purchase for approximately $549.99, depending on the market.