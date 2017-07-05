Candy Crush Getting New Events To Celebrate CBS Tie-In Show

King on Wednesday announced that its popular mobile game Candy Crush is set to receive a number of in-game events meant to celebrate the upcoming tie-in show that will soon debut on CBS. The Activision Blizzard-owned game developer will add famous American actor Mario Lopez to the game, with his digital avatar being programmed to lead players through a series of special events that will allow them to level up alongside contestants on the upcoming live TV show. Lopez is also the host of the CBS-funded contest that’s soon set to make history by becoming the first TV adaptation of a mobile game ever. The Candy Crush show is debuting on Sunday, July 9, shortly after the Candy Crush Android game is set to receive its first related in-game event. King didn’t specify on whether the new digital content will be distributed to users through a client-side update or a server-side switch, though the former scenario seems more likely, unless the London-based company already included all of the necessary assets in one of its games’ previous updates.

Special in-game events dedicated to the live TV show will run for 48 hours over every weekend during which the actual contest will be airing. With the first season being set to receive ten episodes, mobile gamers can expect to play the same number of events, with this promotional period being scheduled to run until mid-October and the first event starting on July 7, two days before the introductory season of the show kicks off on CBS. Candy Crush Saga will receive four mini-games that will imitate those that contestants will have to win on TV, with everyone involved being tasked with collecting 60 candies by any means necessary. Each challenge will yield special prices, with another award awaiting those who manage to complete all four mini-games within the two-day period.

Candy Crush Jelly Saga is also set to receive some special events, presenting its players with the task of collecting as many cupcakes as possible within a limited amount of time and incentivizing them with an unspecified digital gift, King said. Candy Crush Soda Saga will offer some team-based action during the same timeframe, allowing players to control actual contestants from the TV show and gather green candies in their pursuit of rewards. Apart from King’s Candy Crush-related endeavors, the company is currently also developing a new Call of Duty mobile game and should provide an update on its endeavors in the near future.