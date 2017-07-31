You Can Now Pre-Order ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 On Amazon UK

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C101 is now available for pre-order on Amazon UK’s website after the convertible device showed up on the retailer’s online marketplace. That means you will soon be able to get your hands on the new Chromebook device, though the listing on Amazon UK did not indicate when you could expect the Chromebook Flip C101 to arrive on your doorstep since the retail giant says the device is currently out of stock. The Chromebook Flip C101 previously made a brief appearance on MoreComputers.com, though the listing did not include details about the shipping date for the device as well. The listing was quickly removed shortly thereafter.

While Amazon UK has yet to reveal details about the shipping date for the new 10.1-inch convertible in its listing, information regarding the Chromebook Flip C101’s price has been made available on the other hand. According to Amazon UK, the new Chromebook can be had for £349.99, and it is free of shipping charge in the United Kingdom. For Chromebook fans in the United States, the device will be shipped for a lower price of £291.66. Also, according to the product listing, key features of the Chromebook Flip C101 include the ARM Rockchip Cortex-A53 RK3399 processor with six 64-bit CPU cores, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of internal eMMC storage, display resolution of 1280 x 800 (WXGA), and Chrome OS. The device, which bears the model number C101PA-FS002, also ships with a USB-C connector. Also, the convertible device comes in a silver color option. The device includes a 360-degree hinge so that you can flip it to various viewing modes including “tablet” and “tent.” Its battery is rated for up to 9 hours of average usage.

ASUS first unveiled the Chromebook Flip C101 during the Computex Taipei 2017 in May to complement the company’s higher-end Chromebook Flip C302, which comes at a relatively higher price tag. Although ASUS keeps mum on the device’s availability for shipping, the company vows to email customers who have placed their order for the Chromebook Flip C101 on Amazon UK with an estimated delivery date once that information becomes available and once the device is ready for shipping.

