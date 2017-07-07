Camera-Centric Samsung Galaxy On Max Announced For India

Samsung India released a new smartphone called the Galaxy On Max, touting a superior camera experience specifically designed for low-light photography. The smartphone’s camera boasts a f/1.7 aperture and an “industry-first” Social Camera Mode that allows users to seamlessly share the images they capture. The Galaxy On Max is targeted at millennials who are always connected and on top of their social media accounts. Samsung says the Galaxy On Max is the perfect tool to capture precious memories in all environments and lighting conditions. Users can share the photos on the go thanks to the Instant Share & Edit feature, which allows them to post photos to pinned social media apps with just one click. Since it’s designed for the Indian market, the Galaxy On Max also features Indian-themed stickers and live filters to spice up those photos.

The Galaxy On Max has a 5.7-inch display with a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, an octa-core MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of native storage space expandable up to 256GB with a microSD card, 13-megapixel cameras with LED flash on both its front and back, 4G Cat. 4, and a 3,300 mAh battery to keep it all up and running. The rear camera has an f/1.7 aperture, while the front camera has an f/1.9 aperture. According to Sandeep Singh Arora, Samsung India’s Vice President of Online Business, the new Galaxy On Max will redefine how users click and share photos. Samsung further says that it designed the Galaxy On Max to optimize performance and deliver a solid battery life, but doesn’t mention how long it lasts on a single charge.

The handset also features Samsung Pay Mini, enabling users to make secure payments nearly everywhere. The Samsung Galaxy On Max features a sleek metal unibody design and comes with Android 7.0 Nougat on board out of the box. It carries a price tag of INR 16,900, which translates to roughly $262. The smartphone will be available exclusively through Flipkart in Black and Gold color options, but no specific launch date is available at this point, and no preorder options seem to be available just yet either.