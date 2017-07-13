BRAVEN Announces Flye Sport & Sport Reflect Wireless Earbuds

BRAVEN, today, has taken the wraps off of two brand new wireless earbuds that is part of its Active series of audio products. It’s the BRAVEN Flye Sport and Flye Sport Reflect, which are priced at $49 and $99 respectively. These are available beginning today from BRAVEN’s website. Both pairs of earbuds are rated at IPX5 for waterproofing, but only the Flye Sport Reflect are sweatproof.

The Flye Sport is the cheaper of the two pairs of earbuds, and surprisingly has longer battery life, by a mile. It sports about 12 hours of continuous playtime, and that’s pretty much on par with the other big brands in this category like the Jaybird X3, the BeatsX and the Bose SoundSport Wireless. BRAVEN claims that the Flye Sport deliver crisp and clear sound, but – and perhaps unsurprisingly – there’s no noise cancellation included with these. The Flye Sport Reflect are the ones that are more geared towards working out, but more on those in a minute. The Flye Sport include small, medium and large ear tips which can be swapped out to provide a great fit in your ears – so that they don’t fall out. BRAVEN offers the Flye Sport in black, white, slate/crimson, and silver/electric colors.

The other big announcement today is for the Flye Sport Reflect. These are sweat-proof, as well as being waterproof with a IPX5 rating. These do also boast a reflective lining, which makes them great for using while on those early morning runs, as cars will be able to see you running. Now these earbuds do only have a 5-hour playback window, which is rather low for a pair of Bluetooth earbuds. But to make up for it, there is an included battery bank that has a capacity of 900mAh and can add an additional 20 hours of playtime to your Flye Sport Reflect. Of course, this pair does also offer up a slew of ear tips, as well as over-ear and inner-ear hooks, so that these won’t fall out of your ears while you’re running.

BRAVEN is also teasing that a few other earbuds are coming to the Flye lineup in the coming months, those include the Flye Sport Power and the Flye Sport Glo. Of course, no information has been provided on either of those, other than the fact that they are coming in the near future. You can pick up the Flye Sport and the Flye Sport Reflect today from BRAVEN’s website, and they should be available at other retailers relatively soon.

BRAVEN Flye Sport

BRAVEN Flye Sport Reflect