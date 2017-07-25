Branding For Samsung’s Galaxy S8 Active May Have Just Leaked

A new leak may have just revealed Samsung’s choice of branding for the company’s next ruggedized flagship, the highly anticipated Samsung Galaxy S8 Active. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Samsung has chosen to go with a pretty standard design that readily follows from past branding associated with the “active” variants of the company’s flagship. The leaked branding – which has been included below – appears to typed out using Samsung’s typical sans-serif font, with “Samsung” placed above the device name itself in all-caps. As has usually been the case with Samsung branding, the company’s name takes the secondary role to the device brand and is spelled out in a significantly smaller font size.

While the news may not be too exciting for many, it is important to bear in mind that this leak is at least as suspect as any other. There are plenty of places to download Samsung’s official fonts and fonts that adequately imitate those on the internet. From there, a mock-up design could be made with relative ease, even for those with very little experience with design, that matches previous branding choices made by the tech giant. So this particular leak could be the real deal or it could be just another fake.

As to the device itself, Samsung’s up-and-coming Galaxy S8 Active has reportedly already passed through the FCC as of June, where it was listed under the FCC number A3LSMG892A with the model designation SM-G892A. The FCC listing seems to confirm at least some of the expected features for the handset, with a diagram showing a backplate for the device that appears heavily modified for durability. Samsung also mistakenly leaked the Galaxy S8 Active early that same month. The as-yet-unreleased flagship is expected to bear almost all of the things that made the original Galaxy S8 attractive plus some added bonuses. Aside from the notable absence of gorgeous Infinity Display, which will be replaced by a standard flat display for durability, the Active version will come with a battery that is 1,000 mAh bigger than the 3,000 mAh battery found inside the standard Galaxy S8. It will also be ruggedized to MIL STD-810G military standards. That means dust and particulates, as well as water, will have a much harder time infiltrating the device to do damage.