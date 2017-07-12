Blue Coral Galaxy S8 & Galaxy S8+ To Hit Best Buy July 13th

The Blue Coral Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ are set to hit Best Buy tomorrow, July 13th, and it’s suggested that the color will be exclusive to Best Buy, meaning anyone who wishes to get their hands on this color variant of Samsung’s current flagship devices will have to go to Best Buy to get one. While some consumers might prefer to buy their phones directly from the carrier that they subscribe to for wireless service, Best Buy will reportedly sell the carrier versions of the phone in addition to the unlocked model so consumers shouldn’t be limited in regards to carrier compatibility.

The Blue Coral model of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ won’t be any different when it comes to cost, at least not right away, as it’s reported that Best Buy is planning a promotional price for the Galaxy S8 near the end of July that will save consumers up to $250. This isn’t a confirmed promotion, but if it pans out customers will have the option of trading in an old phone to get $100 off in addition to the $150 that will be cut immediately from the sticker price during this promotion.

Details about Best Buy’s exclusivity on this color of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ state that all carrier versions of the phone will be sold except for an official T-Mobile version, which means Sprint, Verizon, and AT&T models will all be on offer, though because Best Buy is also reportedly going to be selling the unlocked model customers on T-Mobile who want this color can simply grabbed the unlocked variant of the phone and everything will work just fine. It’s not mentioned if all Best Buy locations will end up getting stock of the Blue Coral Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ but considering Best Buy is said to have exclusivity on it there should be a fairly decent number of handsets that most if not all locations would receive. If you’re interested in this color of the Galaxy S8 or Galaxy S8+, be sure to head on down to your local Best Buy at some point tomorrow and pick it up. With that said, keep in mind that tomorrow may not be the launch of this new color and it could happen a little later.