BLUBOO S8 Pre-Orders Open Aug 1, Prices Start From $74.99

The BLUBOO S8 is not only the newest smartphone from BLUBOO, but it is also the company’s latest all-screen smartphone. As the BLUBOO S8 comes equipped with a full-screen design that takes advantage of an 18:9 aspect ratio. Likewise, it is a smartphone that also comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup. Resulting in a smartphone which boasts two of the most highly-talked about features of 2017. And starting from tomorrow, the BLUBOO S8 will be available to pre-order and with prices starting from as low as $74.99. For instance, when the BLUBOO S8 becomes generally available, it is expected to be priced at $179.99. However, during the initial pre-order phase, buyers will have the option to save on that price and in some cases, by a significant amount. In total, the pre-order period will be in effect from August 1 and through until August 14. During the second week of that two-week pre-order period, the BLUBOO S8 will be available for $149.99 – down from its standard $179.99.

However, during the first week of the pre-order period, the BLUBOO S8 will be available at a highly-reduced $74.99 price. Although the $74.99 price will only be available to 10 buyers each day. Speaking of which, another first-come, first-serve promotion will see the first 20 BLUBOO S8 buyers each day receiving a free pair of Dacom wireless Bluetooth headphones – a retail value of $50. BLUBOO will also be offering free gifts to buyers, including the option of an anti-blue ray tempered glass screen protector, a protective case, and a USB Type-C to 3.5 mm headphone adapter.

As for the actual smartphone, the BLUBOO S8 is a smartphone with a 5.7-inch display, which as mentioned employs an 18:9 aspect ratio – resulting in a 1440 x 720 (HD+) resolution. Inside, the BLUBOO S8 comes loaded with 3GB RAM, 32GB internal storage, and is powered by a MediaTek 6750T octa-core processor. As mentioned, this is a smartphone equipped with a dual rear camera setup, spearheaded by a 13-megapixel main camera and backed up by a 3-megapixel secondary camera. In addition to the 5-megapixel front-facing camera. Additional features include dual-SIM support, USB Type-C connectivity, a 3,450 mAh battery, and Android 7.0 (Nougat) pre-installed. More details on the pre-order process, and the BLUBOO S8 in general, through the link below.